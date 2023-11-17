Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,807 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $121,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

EA opened at $133.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

