Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 40,982 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $112,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $41,846,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.90%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

