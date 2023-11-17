Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 120,348 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,175,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $155,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

