Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 120,348 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,348 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $155,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

