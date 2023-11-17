Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 340,964 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Model N worth $102,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Model N by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

