Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 30,197 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Altria Group worth $85,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.