Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 11,295 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $88,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

