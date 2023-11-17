Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 617,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

