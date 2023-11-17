Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $95.81 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,626,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,813,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Kenvue as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $402,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.