Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,621 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $112,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

