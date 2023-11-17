Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $92.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

