Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $119,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

