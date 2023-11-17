Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,522 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in WNS were worth $104,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

