Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $269.22 million and approximately $44.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,970,048 coins and its circulating supply is 176,970,832 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

