Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

