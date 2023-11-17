Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Aptiv worth $45,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

