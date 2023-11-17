Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Annexon by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Annexon by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 815,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 241,273 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

