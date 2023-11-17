Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.60

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 20641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Andersons alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $949,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.