Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $162.00

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $320,660. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 339.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 181.0% in the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

