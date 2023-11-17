Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Teresa A. Harris Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,485 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,472 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 176,780 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,615 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

