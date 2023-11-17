Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALLT. Northland Securities downgraded Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

