Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

