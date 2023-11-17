Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) versus Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Critical Contrast

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $24.03 million 51.73 -$231.80 million ($3.95) -5.63 Organogenesis $450.89 million 0.74 $15.53 million $0.10 25.30

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -913.95% -22.03% -19.60% Organogenesis 2.90% 4.83% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Organogenesis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.27%. Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary wound covering; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly AM, PuraPly XT, and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

