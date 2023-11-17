Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 8.1 %
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.