Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 8.1 %

About Aeterna Zentaris

AEZS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

