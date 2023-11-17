Acumen Capital Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$24.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLC

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

TSE:PLC opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$550.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.98. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.