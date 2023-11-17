ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $996.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACM Research has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $21.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

