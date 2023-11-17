AC Immune’s (ACIU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.90 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4,935.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

