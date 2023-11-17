Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,445.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

