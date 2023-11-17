Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics
In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,445.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
