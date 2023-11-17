A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.98

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 113270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,297,592. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 352.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,072 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,467 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 79.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

