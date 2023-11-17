2,714 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $248.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

