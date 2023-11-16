Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

