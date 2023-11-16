Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 16,680 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,114,923.05.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

