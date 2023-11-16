YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.60 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

