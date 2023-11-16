YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 38 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $446.43 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.05.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

