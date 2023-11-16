YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.