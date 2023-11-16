YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $256.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

