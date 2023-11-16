YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

