YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,637 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

