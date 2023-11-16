YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,903 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,038,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

