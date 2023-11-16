YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

