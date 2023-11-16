Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

