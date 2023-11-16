Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

