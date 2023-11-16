Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 162,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 325,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,092 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.50 and a 200 day moving average of $326.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

