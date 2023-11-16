Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $169.74 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $456.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

