WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 3.0 %
WYY opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
