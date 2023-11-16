WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.0 %

WYY opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

