Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.24. 166,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,379. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average of $394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

