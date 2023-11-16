Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,658. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

