Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW remained flat at $67.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 360,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.