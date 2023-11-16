Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 15,323,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,056,146. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

