Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,121.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,789,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,167.00. 24,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,059. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,177.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,915.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,979.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

